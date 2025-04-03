Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket rebounds despite Trump’s tariffs impact

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare closed at $35.11, up 1c, after a volatile day with the share price trading as low as $32.60. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare closed at $35.11, up 1c, after a volatile day with the share price trading as low as $32.60. Photo / Dean Purcell

The New Zealand sharemarket and Fisher and Paykel Healthcare had impressive turnarounds after the initial shock of President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs on imported goods into the United States.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell as much as 1.3% early in the day but recovered to close

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares