NZ sharemarket drops 1.75% as Fisher & Paykel forecast weighs on market - Market Close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare saw its share price drop after the announcement of its full year result.

The New Zealand sharemarket dropped sharply today after the NZX’s largest listed company, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, reported a weaker than expected forecast.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 1.75% or 220.074 points, falling to 12,362.26, with 42,962,847 shares changing hands to the value of $154.15 million.

The S&P/NZX

