Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Warehouse Group appoints Mark Stirton as CEO

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

New Warehouse Group chief executive Mark Stirton joined the company in April last year.

New Warehouse Group chief executive Mark Stirton joined the company in April last year.

The Warehouse Group has appointed its chief financial officer Mark Stirton to the role of group chief executive.

Stirton, who joined the company in April last year, will head the group from August 1.

Stirton has been assisting interim group chief executive John Journee since the departure of , who stepped down immediately in May last year after a difficult period for the discount retail chain.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business