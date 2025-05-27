New Warehouse Group chief executive Mark Stirton joined the company in April last year.

The Warehouse Group has appointed its chief financial officer Mark Stirton to the role of group chief executive.

Stirton, who joined the company in April last year, will head the group from August 1.

Stirton has been assisting interim group chief executive John Journee since the departure of target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/companies/retail/the-warehouse-group-ceo-nick-grayston-to-step-down-effective-immediately/H7W6VS6H4BE27OA2NIXQSMYM3U/">former CEO Nick Grayston, who stepped down immediately in May last year after a difficult period for the discount retail chain.

Before joining The Warehouse Group (TWG), Stirton was chief financial officer at Mr Price Group, one of the largest retailers in South Africa with more than 3000 stores.

“After a comprehensive search, we are delighted that Mark has accepted the group CEO position,” said Warehouse Group chair Dame Joan Withers.