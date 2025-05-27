“Mark’s understanding of TWG, his energy, drive to modernise, extensive retail experience and proven ability to deliver on the execution of strategy make him the ideal leader to accelerate the improvement programme that we have under way.”
Withers thanked Journee for taking on the role at a difficult and challenging time while making immediate and effective changes to the organisation’s operating model, strategy and cost structure during his time as interim CEO.
Stirton said he felt privileged to be assuming the key leadership position in one of New Zealand’s most iconic businesses.
“The Warehouse is a much-loved brand and plays an important role in Kiwis’ lives. We need to build on our progress made to date to deliver further value for our customers, team members and our shareholders,” he said.
“Leading this transformation with our teams will be an honour, and I am committed to driving innovation, operational excellence and enhancing our customers’ experience of our brands and products.”
This month, the group reported total sales for the third quarter rose 2.2% to $710.5 million, compared with the same period last year.
Group gross profit was $223.3m, down 2% on the previous period.
When Grayston stepped down, shares in the Warehouse Group were trading at $1.20, having dropped nearly 30% over 12 months.
Yesterday, Warehouse Group shares closed at 91c.