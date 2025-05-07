The Warehouse Group’s total sales rose 2.2% on year in the third quarter to $710.5 million. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Warehouse Group’s total sales rose 2.2% on year in the third quarter to $710.5 million. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Warehouse Group’s total sales rose 2.2% on year in the third quarter to $710.5 million, compared with the same period last year.

Interim chief executive John Journee, who has been in the job for nearly a year, said the three months ending on April 27 were “an encouraging result”.

“February sales performance was strong, while March and April sales showed softer trends; however, [it] still exceeded the same period last year,” Journee said.

The company maintained previously signalled second-half earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) guidance at a loss of around $14m.

“Our turnaround is gaining traction, especially at The Warehouse, where new on-trend homeware and apparel ranges and better-value everyday essentials are resonating well with customers,” Journee said.