Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares
Updated

Market Close: NZ sharemarket dips; Turners rises, Heartland hit by impairment

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Heartland Group announced a $49.6 million impairment, expecting a first-half net profit of $2 million to $5 million.

Heartland Group announced a $49.6 million impairment, expecting a first-half net profit of $2 million to $5 million.

Turners Automotive upgraded its earnings, Heartland Group took a near $50 million write-off and the New Zealand sharemarket was down slightly while interest rates were cut in Australia.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index took a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares