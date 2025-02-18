Turners Automotive Group is set to earn a fifth consecutive profit after upgrading its profit guidance once again.

Despite spending on motor vehicles falling in November and December, Turners Automotive Group has announced an upgrade to its FY25 guidance after a strong third quarter.

The business is upgrading its estimated net profit before tax for FY25 from roughly $50 million to “at least $53m”, the fifth consecutive record profit for the company.

It would be an 8% increase on FY24, in which it reported a net profit before tax of $49.1m. It reported a final profit for FY24 of $32.9m.

Turners chief executive Todd Hunter said he was pleased to surpass the target despite the current economic challenges.

“Our wider team at Turners continue to do an outstanding job, and importantly, this gives us strong momentum as the team focuses on our next target of $65m by FY28,” Hunter said.