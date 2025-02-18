Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail
Updated

Turners upgrades profit guidance, says it’s set for fifth record result

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Turners Automotive Group is set to earn a fifth consecutive profit after upgrading its profit guidance once again.

Turners Automotive Group is set to earn a fifth consecutive profit after upgrading its profit guidance once again.

Despite spending on motor vehicles falling in November and December, Turners Automotive Group has announced an upgrade to its FY25 guidance after a strong third quarter.

The business is upgrading its estimated net profit before tax for FY25 from roughly $50 million to “at least $53m”,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail