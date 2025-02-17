Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Infratil’s data centre play further increases multibillion-dollar valuation

Madison Reidy
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

No one has been allowed to film inside a New Zealand data centre before - until now.

Infratil’s data centre investment is now worth a total A$13.7 billion ($15.18b), up from A$10.2b just two months ago, pricing its almost 50% stake at A$6.85b.

The higher revaluation for CDC Data Centres comes on the back of an international capital raise from its three existing investors late last year,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business