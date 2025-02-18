The rate cut will be some relief for Australian borrowers. Photo / 123rf

Australia’s central bank cut its key interest rate on Tuesday for the first time in more than four years, but warned global turmoil could derail further easing.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.10%, the first time it has been lowered since November 2020.

It said inflation had “fallen substantially since the peak in 2022”, but that it “remains cautious” about the prospect of further reductions in the future.

Notably, the bank pointed to the prospect of “significant” uncertainty abroad.

“Geopolitical and policy uncertainties are pronounced and may themselves bear down on activity in many countries if households and firms delay expenditures pending greater clarity on the outlook,” it said in a statement.