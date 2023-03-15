Fonterra’s first half profit jumps 50pc, doubles dividend

Hurrell said the outlook for New Zealand dairy remained positive.
Return on capital came to 8.6 per cent, up from 6.1 per cent in the comparable period.
The lift in earnings was down to the co-op’s scale and ability to move milk into products and markets where there were favourable prices, he said.
“With whole milk powder prices down, we moved more milk into skim milk powder and cream products to optimise our farmgate milk price.
“We also made the most of favourable margins in our cheese and protein portfolios, by moving a higher proportion of current season milk into these products which has benefited our earnings.”
Fonterra’s ability to capture these higher margins was reflected in our Ingredients channel performance, with normalised ebit up $494m, or 118 per cent, on the same time last year to $911m.
“Our Consumer and Foodservice channels benefited from improved in-market prices, with Foodservice normalised ebit up $81m, or 95 per cent, to $166m.”
However, higher input costs and ongoing pressure on margins have impacted overall Consumer channel performance.
The co-op’s domestic consumer business, Fonterra Brands New Zealand (FBNZ), had been under margin pressure for some time and is not improving as fast as planned.
The performance of Fonterra’s Asia consumer brands has been impacted by weakening currency in the markets they operate, higher interest rates and a declining economic environment in some South East Asian markets.