Rio Tinto blasted the 46,000-year-old sacred Juukan Gorge caves in May last year. Photo / Puutu Kunti Kurrama And Pinikura Aboriginal Corporation

Rio Tinto's chairman has resigned after mounting shareholder pressure over the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous caves last year in Western Australia.

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange today, chair Simon Thompson announced he would step down from the board and not seek re-election at its 2022 annual general meeting.

"[Rio Tinto's] successes were overshadowed by the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters at the Brockman 4 operations in Australia and, as chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event," Thompson said in statement.

"Throughout my seven years on the Rio Tinto board, I have endeavoured to promote a progressive environmental, social and governance agenda.