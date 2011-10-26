Maui gas leak: Farmer close to tears over spilt milk

Dairy farmer Stew Wadey said he nearly cried when he drained 4000 litres of milk into his effluent ponds yesterday morning.
The Matamata farmer's milk was not picked up by Fonterra on Tuesday night and he had to empty a large vat to make way for the milk to be collected today.
Fonterra shut 15 processing plants in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Northland on Tuesday because of a fault in supply from the Maui gas pipe in Taranaki and is not collecting milk until the facilities are operating again. Dairy Co-operative Tatua in Morrinsville has also been affected.
Mr Wadey estimated he was one of about 4000 farmers in the Waikato who had to dispose of their milk.
"I would hate to think how many tonnes of milk was disposed of in the last 24 hours in my area alone."