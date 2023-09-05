Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Commodities

Has the tide turned? Dairy prices partially rebound at GDT

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Dairy prices partially rebounded at this morning's GDT auction. Photo / File

Dairy prices partially rebounded at this morning's GDT auction. Photo / File

Dairy prices staged a partial rebound at this morning’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction, driven mostly by gains in whole milk powder and supported by buying out of Southeast Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

Prices overall, as measured by the GDT index, were up by 2.7 per cent, following

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Commodities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Commodities