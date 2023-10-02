Cannasouth needs to raise capital, job losses coming

He said the company would be revenue-generating before the end of the year.
Job losses
Lucas would not be drawn on how much cash the firm burns through in the meantime. Still, Cannasouth’s annual operating and investing cash outflows stood at almost $5.7m in calendar 2022, while merger partner Eqalis burned through nearly $5.3m of cash on its operations and investments in the March 2022 year.
In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange on Tuesday, the company said it was able to reduce its monthly cash burn by $400,000 a month since it had merged with Eqalis.
Lucas would not be drawn on how many job losses there would be.
”We are restructuring our business to factor in delays to products reaching the market. Unfortunately, this means regional jobs will be lost in the medium term.”
Cannasouth had announced it would dual list by the end of this year but now says this will take place in 2024.