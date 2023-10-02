Cannasouth needs to raise capital, job losses coming

Cannasouth chief executive Mark Lucas. Photo / Alan Gibson

Medicinal cannabis provider Cannasouth says it needs to raise capital due to its “constrained cash position”.

The Waikato-based firm has struggled to make money as it waits for its medicinal cannabis products to be verified by relevant agencies.

It last posted a loss of $3.5 million for the six months to June 30, 2023, up from $2.5 in the prior period.

Chief executive Mark Lucas told BusinessDesk that although verification for its cannabis flower product could come within weeks, it needs money to operate until that and other products can be sold.

”The industry and demand is only getting bigger; the only barrier for us is the regulatory barrier. We are perfectly positioned.”