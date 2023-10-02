Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Cannasouth needs to raise capital, job losses coming

NZME.
2 mins to read
Cannasouth chief executive Mark Lucas. Photo / Alan Gibson

Cannasouth chief executive Mark Lucas. Photo / Alan Gibson

Medicinal cannabis provider Cannasouth says it needs to raise capital due to its “constrained cash position”.

The Waikato-based firm has struggled to make money as it waits for its medicinal cannabis products to be verified by relevant agencies.

It last posted a loss of $3.5 million for the six months

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets