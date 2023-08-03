Voyager 2023 media awards

Medicinal cannabis industry gets the regulatory changes it craved - but will they stick post-election?

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The medicinal cannabis industry is on the brink of getting a series of regulatory changes it’s wanted for three years - cutting red tape and making it easier to export.

After a series of proposed

