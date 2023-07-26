Advertisement

Dr Shane Reti’s DIY approach no match for vast, dysfunctional bureaucracy

Danyl McLauchlan
By
11 mins to read
Dr Shane Reti says “if I can’t win an argument with persuasive reasoning and evidence, then I’m in the wrong job.” Photo / Adrian Malloch

In the early 2000s, Dr Shane Reti spent three years walking across Northland. He was 40, and he’d been a practising GP for about a decade. He’d just been appointed to the local district health

