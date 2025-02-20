The Kiwi founder of PrimerAI, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company used in American military intelligence operations, is urging the Government and private investors here to back defence technology companies.
That includes anything to do with drones, rockets, aircraft, ships and maritime monitoring – many of which were already being built here, Sean Gourley told Markets with Madison.
“A lot of New Zealanders want to remain independent ... You can do that, provided you make massive investments in defence.”
Billions of dollars were flowing to artificial intelligence and defence technology companies in the United States, he said – a shift from a few years earlier, when employees at Google protested its work on Project Maven, a US Pentagon AI project.
“It was a very, very volatile time in terms of running a defence technology company,” Gourley said about the project, where Google engineers staged walkouts.