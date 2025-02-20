“You can kind of wrap yourself in that naive view, and I think a lot of engineers and CEOs in Silicon Valley did that.”

Gourley had since sold out of PrimerAI but still lived in Silicon Valley.

He was back in New Zealand this month discussing AI and its national security significance.

“We’re entering into that space where the third technology offset of artificial intelligence is being very, very fiercely competed for, primarily between the US-aligned countries and the China-aligned countries.”

He said New Zealand would eventually have to pick a side politically, despite having trade relations and export earnings coming from both global superpowers.

“When two sides heat up in conflict, you don’t get to keep trading with both of them.

“We’re gonna be forced by both sides to make a choice and declare allegiances and alliances.”

