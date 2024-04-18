“To get to this point, to get so close, it’s just heartbreaking for everybody, but that’s business unfortunately, it’s a hard, hard world out there,” he told Markets with Madison in an extended interview.

Cannasouth shares were worth less than 10 cents, with a total market capitalisation of $32.38m on the NZX, when it entered administration on March 28. Its shares have since suspended trading.

Appointed administrator from Blacklock Rose, Ben Francis, said it was working on a proposal to put in front of shareholders.

“That proposal means continuing the business in some reduced format, so that ultimately value can be returned back to shareholders,” Lucas said.

He hoped a competitor would consider acquiring it.

“There’s so much opportunity there. The big challenge in this business is ultimately getting to the start line; the time and investment it takes to build compliant facilities, that are pharmaceutical GMP standard, to then take products and get them verified, to get them onto the market, is just unbelievable.”

Cannasouth listed in 2019, after cannabis was legalised for medicinal use in 2018, but before legalising recreational use was rejected in the 2020 general election referendum.

Lucas said Cannasouth always claimed to be a medicinal manufacturer only, so did not intentionally excite investors about other prospects.

He had, however, hyped the potential for market growth domestically, telling Cannasouth investors on a call in November that he expected the domestic market to double in size in the next 12 months.

His evidence for that call came from Australia’s medicinal cannabis regime.

“The growth is undeniable in Australia, you can look at the growth here in New Zealand and you can see it following the same trajectory.”

Cannasouth was the first cannabis company to list on the New Zealand Stock Exchange in 2019, following legalisation of medicinal use but prior to the referendum rejection of recreational legalisation.

Data obtained by the industry from the Ministry of Health (MOH), released by the NZ Drug Foundation, suggested 266,700 New Zealanders used cannabis for medicinal purposes, however just 16,000, 6 per cent, of those users were accessing it through the legal regime.

Cannasouth was one of about 40 companies with a licence from the MOH’s Medicinal Cannabis Agency to cultivate or manufacture medicinal cannabis to sell to more of those users.

“It is about transitioning those patients through,” Lucas said.

However, price and doctor resistance to prescribing cannabis were keeping patients in the black market, he explained.

“It’s real, it happens,” he said of the latter issue.

Cannasouth planned to bring new products to market over the coming months, following its merger with Bay of Plenty cannabis company Eqalis last year for $48.8m, Lucas said.

He had his fingers crossed it could continue to do that for patients and shareholders, although, admittedly without him at the helm.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but cash is king.”

