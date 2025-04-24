The state-owned bank is raising $500m in a bid to beat big Australian-owned banks. Is a capital injection enough to make it competitive?

A $500 million capital injection would boost Kiwibank’s balance sheet, giving it a clearer runway to grow for several years and ultimately compete with big Australian-owned banks, its chief executive says.

“Capital is the fuel that runs the engine of a bank,” Steve Jurkovich told Markets with Madison.

“Putting more fuel in the tank, what that allows us to do is be really consistent about our growth ambitions and goals and pathway, for the next three, four, five years.

“Consistency of capital is one of the huge advantages that the big four Aussie banks have.”

He defined the funding it has been forced to find by its owner, the Government, as “growth capital”.