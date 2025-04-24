Advertisement
What would Kiwibank do with $500 million?

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The state-owned bank is raising $500m in a bid to beat big Australian-owned banks. Is a capital injection enough to make it competitive?

A $500 million capital injection would boost Kiwibank’s balance sheet, giving it a clearer runway to grow for several years and ultimately compete with big Australian-owned banks, its chief executive says.

“Capital is the fuel that runs the engine of a bank,” Steve Jurkovich told Markets with Madison.

“Putting more fuel in the tank, what that allows us to do is be really consistent about our growth ambitions and goals and pathway, for the next three, four, five years.

“Consistency of capital is one of the huge advantages that the big four Aussie banks have.”

He defined the funding it has been forced to find by its owner, the Government, as “growth capital”.

“The worst thing you can do as a bank is put the brakes on.”

However, incumbent financial service providers had been “asleep at the wheel” regarding innovation, he said, and Kiwibank had to catch up to popular online offerings such as Wise and Revolut.

“We have to move fast in the future, otherwise the really lucrative parts of business … is really under pressure."

Watch Steve Jurkovich discuss Kiwibank’s future, including a potential listing to raise capital, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.

Save

