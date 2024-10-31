The United States economy has delivered the seemingly impossible soft landing, with strong consumer spending aiding its expansion and avoidance of a recession.
“The Fed[eral Reserve] has done, objectively, an incredible job of bringing down inflation without hurting growth too much, without hurting the labour market too much,” Aurora Macro Strategies chief economist Dimitris Valatsas told Markets with Madison in New York.
“There are still more jobs than unemployed people and I think that’s a great place to be for the US labour market,” he added.
“At the same time, earnings are growing, but they’re not growing too quickly to stoke inflation concerns.”
The number of US consumers expecting a recession dropped to its lowest level since 2022 and optimism about equities hit a new high, according to The Conference Board’s October consumer confidence index.
The market was pricing in a near 95% chance of a 25-basis point rate cut this month.
But Valatsas was concerned investors were not factoring in all the risks, including the US election, which would result in a larger US fiscal deficit.
