The number of US consumers expecting a recession dropped to its lowest level since 2022 and optimism about equities hit a new high, according to The Conference Board’s October consumer confidence index.

Major US equity markets have surged by more than 20% year to date, but some economists are warning investors to factor in all the risks, including a US election. Photo / Corey Fleming

Despite all that, the Federal Reserve cut its wholesale interest rate by 0.5% in September – the first reduction in four years.

“What I think motivated them to do a 50-basis point cut, despite this rosy outlook, is that the labour market had slowed down a lot when we looked at the data over the summer.”

The market was pricing in a near 95% chance of a 25-basis point rate cut this month.

But Valatsas was concerned investors were not factoring in all the risks, including the US election, which would result in a larger US fiscal deficit.

