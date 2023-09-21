Fonterra’s record recovery: Why it’s still bullish on China

Chief executive Miles Hurrell had bull mentality too, saying he expected a recovery in China demand and prices by early 2024, if not sooner.

“Our medium to long-term position on China hasn’t changed.”

He said the economy of 1.4 billion people was still growing at significant rates.

“It’s a market that we’ll continue to be focused on.”

The chiefs alongside chairman Peter McBride were constraining grins when they revealed a record $1.6 billion annual profit on Thursday. They’ve executed an epic turnaround by selling off non-strategic assets and paying down billions of dollars of debt since the dark days of 2019.

Bad vibes in 2019 when the co-op was in the doldrums. Pictured: Then-CFO Marc Rivers (left), then-Chairman John Monaghan (centre) and freshly appointed CEO Miles Hurrell. Photo / Dean Purcell

They were keeping a lid on celebrations this week because they knew some of their 8000 dairy farmer-shareholders may not breakeven on a lower forecast milk price payout this season.

“We don’t get too excited,” Hurrell said.

