Co-operative dairy giant Fonterra said its annual net profit shot up by 170 per cent to $1.6 billion, driven by strong margins in its cheese and protein portfolios.

Excluding a net gain from divestments of $248m, the co-op’s normalised profit after tax was $1.329b, up $738m compared to the same time last year, and ahead of market expectations of $1.2b.

This included the impact of impairments and was equivalent to 80 cents per share - the top end of Fonterra’s 65c to 80c forecast range.

The co-op also reported a return on capital for the past 12 months to July 31 of 12.4 per cent, up from 6.8 per cent in the comparable period.

“There were a number of key drivers that helped us deliver this result, including favourable margins in our Ingredients channel, in particular the cheese and protein portfolios,” chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

The full year dividend came to 50 cents per share, including interim dividend of 10 cents per share, compared with last year’s total of 20c.

In August, Fonterra paid a special dividend of 50c from proceeds of the sale of Chile’s Soprole.

Fonterra kept its farmgate milk price forecast for this year at $6.00 - $7.50 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $6.75/kg.

The co-op set its milk price for the season just finished at $8.22 per kgMS, up 2c from a previously advised mid-point.

In the outlook, Hurrell said: “We are watching market dynamics closely and there are indications demand for New Zealand milk powders will start to return from early 2024.

“Demand for other products, including Foodservice and our value-added ingredients, continues to be robust.”

Fonterra’s 2024 forecast earnings range for continuing operations was 45-60 cents per share.

Using the “reported” net profit, Fonterra’s earnings per share came to 95c, up from 36c last year.

Hurrell said the co-op had delivered strong earnings and made progress against key strategic initiatives in 2023 but that was against the backdrop of a farmgate milk price that had dropped across the season.

“Our 2022/23 season farmgate milk price was impacted by reduced demand for whole milk powder from key importing regions,” Hurrell said.

As the financial year progressed, farmers saw Global Dairy Trade prices drop, with the average whole milk powder price down 16 per cent compared to last season.

Fonterra had recognised the impact the reduced milk price had on farmers’ businesses and had used its strong balance sheet to introduce a new advance rate schedule guideline to assist on-farm cash flow.

In addition, the co-op returned tax free 50 cents per share to shareholders and unit holders in August, following the divestment of Soprole, giving a final cash pay-out to farmers of $9.22 per share backed kgMS.

“Our 2023 performance demonstrates that we are focusing on the right strategic priorities,” Hurrell said.

“This said, we are aware that there are challenging conditions on the ground for many of our farmers.”

Hurrell said there had been an improved performance in Fonterra’s foodservice channel due to increased product pricing and higher demand as China’s lockdown restrictions started to ease from early 2023.

“Further, across the second half, the operating performance of our consumer channel strengthened due to improved pricing.

“However, we adjusted the long-term outlook for our Asia Brands and Fonterra Brands New Zealand business, resulting in full year impairments of $101m and $121m respectively.

“We also recognised a gain on sale from our Chilean Soprole business of $260m during the year.”

Fonterra’s core operations reported profit after tax increased $532m to $572m, due to higher ingredient margins.

The Global Markets division’s reported profit after tax was up $77m to $385m, mainly due to higher sales volumes and improved pricing.

This was partially offset by the impairments in its Consumer channel.

“Greater China’s reported profit increased $11m to $284m, with the foodservice channel showing improved margins and resilience to market disruption from Covid-19. However, this was offset by the Consumer channel, which included a proportion of the Asia brand impairment,” the company added.

Fonterra’s balance sheet improved to a gearing ratio of 28.8 per cent.

Total group reported operating expenses were $2.799b up from $2.455b due in large part to the impact of impairments.

Fonterra released its long-term strategy in September 2021.

Over 2023, Fonterra completed the divestment of China Farms and Soprole as part of our strategic choice to focus on New Zealand milk.

Hurrell said Fonterra was updating its long-term strategy and planned to update this market early next year.

Greenpeace protest

Greenpeace this morning said it corralled a herd of “disaster cows” in front of Fonterra’s Auckland headquarters.

Greenpeace spokesperson Christine Rose said the group wanted to bring attention to Fonterra “capitalising on climate pollution caused by too many cows.”

Rose said the industry had been downplaying its role in the climate crisis and delaying action to cut climate pollution for far too long.

“Big Dairy is New Zealand’s worst climate polluter.”

According to Stats NZ, livestock produced 88.9 per cent of the country’s gross methane emissions.

Stats NZ last year said gross carbon dioxide emissions were mainly produced by transport (38.0 per cent), manufacturing industries and construction (19.1 per cent), and public electricity and heat production (13.4 per cent).

Greenpeace today said its activists installed a series of climate disaster images in the shape of cows in the courtyard in front of Fonterra’s head offices.

“The intensive dairy industry’s drive for profit has led to too many cows being crammed onto the land,” Rose said.

“New Zealand’s giant dairy herd and the synthetic nitrogen fertiliser used to grow enough grass to feed it pollutes the climate with superheating methane and nitrous oxide gas.

“This has contributed to the devastating climate disasters we’ve seen this year - from fires in Maui, Hawaii, to Cyclone Gabrielle here in Aotearoa.”

