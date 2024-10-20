“Each of these energy revolutions, it was a shocking, scary paradigm shift and for 30 years people rejected it, and for good reason, their city burned down or their houses burned down and they got electrocuted.”

It had been 15 years since pseudonymous Satoshi Nakomoto invented Bitcoin - a peer-to-peer electronic cash system with a capped supply and expected deflation rate, that was not issued or controlled by a central bank.

“I can hold it for a million years and I’m not facing counter-party risk to a bank, a country, a corporation, a culture [or] a commodity manufacturer,” Saylor said.

Bitcoin is "economic energy" that has the potential to revolutionise economies, according to Michael Saylor. Image / 123rf

However, Saylor believed certified banks agreeing to accept Bitcoin in savings accounts or as collateral for lending, would be the asset’s next big moment.

“If you want to see all the people with money and power in the world embrace the asset, they will do it when their vendors support the asset. That’s a rippling thing.”

Watch Michael Saylor discuss Bitcoin and what could be its next big moment, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

