Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market Watch: The good news/bad news scenario that could see the dollar rise and rates fall further

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Business editor-at-large Liam Dann talks with Pie Funds CIO and founder Mike Taylor about whether interest rates can fall further. Video / Kane Dickie
  • Pie Funds' Mike Taylor says interest rates could fall further this year, with the Kiwi dollar rising.
  • The RBNZ cut the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 3.75%, with more cuts expected.
  • Slowing global growth and potential US economic slowdown could lead to lower interest rates and inflation.

Despite the prevailing narrative, it is still possible interest rates could fall further this year while the Kiwi dollar rises, says Pie Funds chief investment officer Mike Taylor.

The RBNZ cut the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points (to 3.75%) at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business