Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Market turned down more quickly ... more deeply’: Fletcher CEO Andrew Reding on climbing losses

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Fletcher Building CEO Andrew Reding. Photo / NZSA

New Fletcher Building CEO Andrew Reding. Photo / NZSA

“The market turned down more quickly and more deeply than we or our external customers had anticipated,” said the new Fletcher Building boss, Andrew Reding, on climbing losses.

Fletcher announced a $134 million net loss after tax

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business