Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares flat despite A2 Milk surges on takeover talk

4 minutes to read
Rumours of takeover activity boosted shares in the a2 Milk Company ahead of its result next week.

Rumours of takeover activity boosted shares in the a2 Milk Company ahead of its result next week.

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Global marketer a2 Milk surged on takeover talk, Ryman Healthcare got some welcome support but the New Zealand sharemarket couldn't hold on after a late fall.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had steadily traded in positive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.