Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Index bolstered by A2 Milk, Plexure and Pacific Edge

5 minutes to read
Photo / NZME

Photo / NZME

BusinessDesk
By Rebecca Howard

A2 Milk pushed the S&P/NZX 50 Index into positive territory in a late trading surge on speculation the milk marketing firm might get access to the US.

Trading of A2's shares was halted on both

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.