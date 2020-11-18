Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Heavyweights drag NZX down

4 minutes to read

Spark fell 10c or 2.15 per cent to $4.55. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Many of the large cap stocks were hit by profit-taking as the New Zealand sharemarket fell more than one per cent from its record high – its first drop in a fortnight.

The S&P/NZX 50

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.