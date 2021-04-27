Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Former market darling a2 Milk plunges to another low

4 minutes to read
A2 Milk, which sat at $19.92 on August 20 last year, has fallen to $7.46. Photo / File

A2 Milk, which sat at $19.92 on August 20 last year, has fallen to $7.46. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket stayed stubbornly flat but storm clouds surround marketer a2 Milk as it fell a further 5 per cent and more to a new low.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 30.11 points

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.