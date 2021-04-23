Website of the Year

Market close: Fletcher Building reaches two-year high, a2 Milk falls below $8

4 minutes to read
Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Leading construction company Fletcher Building reached a new high and global marketer a2 Milk continued to slump as the New Zealand sharemarket closed the week with a gain of half a per cent.

The S&P/NZX

