Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Energy stocks drag New Zealand shares down

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Meridian Energy, the biggest local stock on market capitalisation, was down 17c or 3.31 per cent to $4.96. Photo / RNZ

Meridian Energy, the biggest local stock on market capitalisation, was down 17c or 3.31 per cent to $4.96. Photo / RNZ

A softer New Zealand sharemarket closed the week with a half per cent fall, dragged down by the big three energy stocks as long-term interest rates climbed back up.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business