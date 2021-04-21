Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mark Lister: How to double your money, then double it again

4 minutes to read
New Zealand shares have been returning 10.2 per cent annually over the past 50 years. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand shares have been returning 10.2 per cent annually over the past 50 years. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Mark Lister

OPINION:

Albert Einstein once said compounding was the most powerful force in the universe. The maths universe, that is.

In financial terms, compounding is where you earn returns on your returns, or interest on your

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.