OPINION

One of the most well-known phrases in hospitality is “the customer is always right”. Despite this not always being the case, hospitality professionals are hard-wired to politely absorb the complaint whilst gently trying to put the customer right.

Whilst polite pushback might be the norm, there are times when even the most diligent restaurateur has to put their foot down. Especially when it comes to navigating the treacherous terrain of Auckland’s transport policies, where being “on the right track” isn’t always a given.

While our members are committed to mastering the art of memorable culinary excellences, my job as CEO of the largest representative body for restaurants and cafes in New Zealand is to ensure their interests are both well-canvassed and considered across local and central government.

So to say our members were blindsided by the revelations in the past few days regarding Auckland Transport’s changes to parking charges in the Central City Parking Zone (CCPZ) is putting it mildly.

The revelations of unilateral changes without adequate consultation not only undermines the trust between Auckland Transport and the community it purports to serve but also poses significant challenges to local businesses and their employees, and the wider Auckland populace.

Auckland Transport’s assertion of having “tried their best to communicate” these changes is simply not good enough.

The lack of direct engagement with those affected - there are more than 15,201 businesses in the city centre alone - demonstrates a glaring disregard for meaningful consultation and transparency.

Not only does this erode the confidence of those directly impacted but also raises broader questions about accountability within Auckland Transport.

For the hospitality industry in particular, the decision to implement 24/7 parking charges is poised to have far-reaching consequences.

For example, increased costs for diners who choose to drive into the city could lead to a decline in overall patronage to restaurants and cafes, or the added financial burden on employees, many of whom work late hours and rely on their vehicles when public transport options are limited.

Marisa Bidois, Restaurant Association CEO, says the 'unilateral' decision on parking undermines the trust between Auckland Transport and the community it purports to serve. Photo / Supplied

It is fair to consider that this issue extends beyond the proposed parking charges.

It points to a wider systemic problem of accountability within Auckland Transport.

The failure to adequately involve stakeholders in decision-making processes points to a disconnect between the organisation and the community it serves. It raises fundamental questions about whose interests Auckland Transport is truly prioritising in its decision-making.

It is clear to me that Auckland Transport needs to reassess its approach to decision-making and take into account the perspectives and concerns of those directly impacted by its policies and initiatives.

In direct response to this latest debacle, I wrote to Parliament’s transport and infrastructure select committee asking it to consider initiating an inquiry into the role, powers and accountability of Auckland Transport.

Accountability cannot be an afterthought; it must be at the forefront of Auckland Transport’s operations.

The organisation has a responsibility to the community it serves, and this responsibility extends beyond compliance with regulations.

It requires a genuine commitment to transparency, consultation, and responsiveness to the needs of the community.

The time for change is now. Auckland Transport must ensure that its decisions are not just “on the right track” but truly align with the needs and priorities of the community it serves.

By prioritising transparency, accountability, and genuine stakeholder engagement, Auckland Transport can pave the way for a smoother journey towards a more inclusive and prosperous city.

Marisa Bidois is the Restaurant Association of New Zealand’s chief executive.