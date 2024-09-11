Advertisement
Manawa shares surge on takeover plan; Fisher and Paykel Healthcare’s new high - Market close

Graham Skellern
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
The S&P/NZX 50 Index ended slightly ahead after an up and down day.

Energy generator Manawa surged more than 30% on the New Zealand sharemarket after receiving a takeover proposal from Contact valued at $1.86 billion and supported by major shareholders.

