Major shake-up at Lion: Managing director Rory Glass resigns, NZ to be run from Australia

Rory Glass, managing director of Lion NZ. Photo / Doug Sherring

Aimee Shaw
Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Lion NZ is undergoing a major restructure and will move to a new operating model in the New Year with the New Zealand business to be run from Australia.

The liquor firm, ultimately owned by

