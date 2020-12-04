Magsons trading as Nido hits receivership: further trouble for giant homeware store

Magsons, trading at Nido, in receivership as of today. Photo / Michael Craig

The business which operates New Zealand's biggest homeware store has collapsed into receivership in further trouble after its builder went into liquidation last month.

The Companies Office shows Kara Johnstone and Conor McElhinney of McGrathNicol appointed today to Magsons Hardware which trades as Nido, the giant Henderson store with 100 showrooms and a 2.7ha footprint, offering everything from artificial flowers to couches.

"A stock discounting sale campaign will commence on-site shortly," the receivers said. "Parties interested in the business and or the assets are encouraged to contact the receivers urgently."

This follows the liquidation of Nido's builder Vijay Holdings in November, leaving creditors crying out for money from the business which built the giant store and was almost finished its 650-space carpark.

Vinod Kumar of Lynfield is a director of Magsons and Vijay and he founded the Nido concept, set to rival Ikea as this country's largest homeware store.

He has not responded to questions about the receivership.

But that move now endangers a $62m funding arrangement behind the property's $59m development.

Retired farmers contributed some of the $59m poured into a proportional share ownership scheme to buy the homeware store. Last month they were worried after the shop's builder went into liquidation last month.

Two ex-farmers in their late 70s and mid 80s from the Hawera and New Plymouth areas have expressed concerns about their approximate $1m investment each into Nido, the giant Henderson store which opened in early June.

They are enjoying $5000 per month returns from Magsons Hardware (trading as Nido) as the tenant, with returns pegged at 8.5 per cent.

But the store's builder's collapse has left them wondering how safe their money is.

Pearlfisher Capital also contributed short-term debt finance of $25m.

Magsons' receivers have just issued a statement saying their appointment follows the contractor which built the building going into liquidation "and trading challenges during Covid-19".