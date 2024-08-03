Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What’s going to happen to interest rates from here? - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
6 mins to read
How far will they fall? That's what mortgage holders want to know.

How far will they fall? That's what mortgage holders want to know.

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Stats NZ delivers new Labour Market Data on Wednesday at 10.45am
  • Markets now put at least 50/50 odds on an Official Cash Rate cut in August
  • Retail banks have already cut both mortgage and deposit rates

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist. He also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business