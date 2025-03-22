Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: What recovery? The gap between the data and how we feel about the economy is growing

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

If this is a recovery why does it feel so bad?

If this is a recovery why does it feel so bad?

Opinion

THREE KEY FACTS

  • GDP growth and falling interest rates indicate economic improvement but consumer confidence remains low.
  • The Westpac Consumer Confidence Index fell eight points, suggesting recession-like sentiment among consumers.
  • Inflation and job insecurity continue to concern people, affecting spending and potentially slowing recovery.

The big economic numbers are starting to look good. We’ve got GDP growth, interest rates are falling, inflation is back on target and export earnings are strong.

But people are not feeling good.

People are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business