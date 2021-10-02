Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Stagflation fears stalk global economy - can NZ cope?

5 minutes to read
Global markets are on edge. Photo / AP

Global markets are on edge. Photo / AP

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

Oh no, now the global economy is going to hell in a handbasket too.

Or, if you'd rather ...

At least the global economy is going to hell in a handbasket as well.

There's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.