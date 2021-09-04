Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: No travel doesn't make NZ a 'hermit economy'

5 minutes to read
Covid has thwarted international travel. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Covid has thwarted international travel. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

I've been dreaming of international travel.

I mean that literally. I've been having weird lockdown dreams of adventures in ill-defined foreign cities, composites of memories from New York, Rome, London, Tokyo and Shanghai.

I'd

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.