Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Kiwis still waiting at start-line of recessionary marathon

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
We are still very much at the beginning of the economic downturn, writes Liam Dann. Photo / Sam Ackland

We are still very much at the beginning of the economic downturn, writes Liam Dann. Photo / Sam Ackland

OPINION:

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for this economic downturn.

I just want to get this great economic rebalancing act over with.

Inflation is too high. So I know economic activity needs to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business