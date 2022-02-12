Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Liam Dann: Investing to beat inflation? How about $500,000 sneakers

5 minutes to read
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Photo / Sotheby's

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Photo / Sotheby's

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

It's the economy, stupid. Or is it just the stupid economy.

The original line - paraphrased from Bill Clinton strategist James Carville - is an astute political observation.

It's the answer to an implied

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.