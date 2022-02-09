Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Lendlease puts Dress-Smarts on block again: Second attempt at $300m sale hit by Covid

4 minutes to read
The Onehunga centre is near the main traditional strip shopping on Onehunga Mall. Photo / supplied

The Onehunga centre is near the main traditional strip shopping on Onehunga Mall. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Australia's Lendlease is again trying to sell two New Zealand outlet shopping centres in a deal expected to be around $300 million after failing to quit the assets three years ago.

In October 2019, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.