Updated

Leaky Premier House and broken Air Force plane symbolise NZ’s decline - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will no longer claim a $52,000 accommodation allowance for living in the Wellington apartment he owns. Video / Newstalk ZB

OPINION

The rundown prime-ministerial residence and broken-down plane perfectly symbolise New Zealand’s decay since 2008.

What sort of basket-case can’t maintain a residence suitable for their head of Government or an with other world leaders?

