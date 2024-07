Laybuy was placed in receivership on June 17. Photo / Supplied

Offers to purchase collapsed buy-now-pay-later service Laybuy are being considered, receivers say.

On June 17, the Laybuy group of companies in New Zealand and Australia was placed in receivership after directors voluntarily requested the appointment of Deloitte as receivers.

Laybuy Group Holdings and Laybuy Holdings receiver David Webb said administrators were appointed to Laybuy’s UK business on June 24 and the receivers were working closely with them.

Receivers were seeking a buyer for the group of Laybuy companies in receivership and offers received to date were being considered, he said.

When the companies first entered receivership, Laybuy’s founder and managing director, Gary Rohloff, said attempts were made to sell the business, but negotiations “fell over at the last hurdle”.