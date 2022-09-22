Voyager 2022 media awards
Large corporates to be covered by Reserve Bank-run deposit insurance scheme

Deposit insurance a step closer to being implemented. Photo / Getty Images

A Reserve Bank-administered deposit insurance scheme, which has been years in the making, is a step closer.

The Government has introduced a bill to Parliament that establishes the scheme.

Once the Deposit Takers is passed, banks and other deposit takers will have to pay levies into a fund that would be used to compensate depositors in the event of a deposit taker collapsing.

