Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: The rate of food price rises has dropped - a glimmer of calm in the inflation storm?

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Focusing on colourful fruits and vegetables not only brightens our day, but provides important nutrients, antioxidants and fibre our body needs Photo / 123RF

Focusing on colourful fruits and vegetables not only brightens our day, but provides important nutrients, antioxidants and fibre our body needs Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

The food price data that dropped today was still ugly.

But at of 10.3 per cent, the annual rate of increase was lower than expected and down on the 11.3 per cent rise for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business