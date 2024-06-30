Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

KiwiSaver’s legal fishhooks and the Retirement Commission report – Sasha Borissenko

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
Children under 18 can't join KiwiSaver unless all legal guardians agree. Photo / 123rf

Children under 18 can't join KiwiSaver unless all legal guardians agree. Photo / 123rf

Sasha Borissenko is a freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the legal industry.

OPINION

Next year marks the 18th anniversary of KiwiSaver, once praised as the world’s first auto-enrolment, opt-out, national and portable retirement

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business