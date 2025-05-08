Those square meterage areas do not include any of the balcony or ground floor external terrace spaces, the spokeswoman said.
The first 32 homes are large to meet the demand Winton sees from its wealthy target buyer market.
CDL built the first stage, which took 18 months.
The spokeswoman said communal facilities were also rising.
“The wellness spa is under construction and will be completed by the end of the year. It includes a heated pool, spa pool, yoga studio, fitness centre, infrared sauna and consultation rooms.”
Chris Meehan, Winton chief executive, has previously said he expects potential buyers to be Aucklanders and Australians but also many locals.
The spokeswoman said today: “There is a mix of where residents are moving from. About half are Wānaka locals and the other half have a connection to Wānaka but are moving from elsewhere, whether it be other southern towns like Te Anau or the North Island. This is also reflected in the ongoing enquiry.”
That is at Ayburn, its new food, dining and wedding hub outside Arrowtown where Ricardo Simich reported Steve Owen’s son, Matt Owen, marrying Laura Hosking this month.
Last year, the company opened a Northbrook Arrowtown display suite to show off how new apartments would look.
A 168-apartment block is now rising on the site below Millbrook.
Last April, Meehan said many Australians already have homes in the Queenstown area, so he anticipated about half that new village could be sold to them.
Aucklanders and residents are other likely buyers.
Metlifecare is also building at Wānaka, creating a $150m village on a 5.42ha site in the Three Parks area.
Earthworks for stage one started last year, a spokeswoman said today.
“We anticipate this will be completed in the next six weeks or so. Construction of the first 28 independent living villas will follow and is scheduled for completion around mid-2026. We’ll likely be going to market for this first stage around the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” she said.
About 150 people are expected to live there in 93 independent living villas and 30 premium care suites.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.