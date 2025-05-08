Living/kitchen/dining combined at the new village. Photo / Vaughan Brookfield

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-garage homes of 187sq m to 191sq m are for sale from $1,245,000 to $1,575,000.

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, double-garage homes of 236sq m to 257sq m are $1,645,000 to $1,900,000.

Dramatic Central Otago landscape the backdrop for stage one of the new village. Photo / Vaughan Brookfield

Grand residences of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a media room, an office, double-garage places of 522sq m to 607sq m are priced from $3,500,000 to $4,500,000.

Those prices make the project one of the most upmarket retirement villages in New Zealand.

Luxurious living at the new village by Winton Land. Photo / Vaughan Brookfield

Those square meterage areas do not include any of the balcony or ground floor external terrace spaces, the spokeswoman said.

The first 32 homes are large to meet the demand Winton sees from its wealthy target buyer market.

Lights on, streets done at the new village. Photo / Vaughan Brookfield

CDL built the first stage, which took 18 months.

The spokeswoman said communal facilities were also rising.

“The wellness spa is under construction and will be completed by the end of the year. It includes a heated pool, spa pool, yoga studio, fitness centre, infrared sauna and consultation rooms.”

Chris Meehan outside the display suite for Winton Land's new Northbrook Arrowtown, now under construction. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chris Meehan, Winton chief executive, has previously said he expects potential buyers to be Aucklanders and Australians but also many locals.

The spokeswoman said today: “There is a mix of where residents are moving from. About half are Wānaka locals and the other half have a connection to Wānaka but are moving from elsewhere, whether it be other southern towns like Te Anau or the North Island. This is also reflected in the ongoing enquiry.”

A courtyard at one of the first 32 home at Northbrook Wānaka by Winton Land. Photo / Vaughan Brookfield

Separately, Winton is developing another retirement village outside Queenstown: Northbrook Arrowtown.

Kimberly and Steve Owen at his son Matt’s wedding at Ayrburn. Photo from Instagram @kimberlyowen.

That is at Ayburn, its new food, dining and wedding hub outside Arrowtown where Ricardo Simich reported Steve Owen’s son, Matt Owen, marrying Laura Hosking this month.

Last year, the company opened a Northbrook Arrowtown display suite to show off how new apartments would look.

A 168-apartment block is now rising on the site below Millbrook.

The first stage of Winton Land's Northbrook Wānaka retirement village. By early May 2025, 32 homes were built. Photo / Winton Land

Last April, Meehan said many Australians already have homes in the Queenstown area, so he anticipated about half that new village could be sold to them.

Aucklanders and residents are other likely buyers.

Metlifecare is also building at Wānaka, creating a $150m village on a 5.42ha site in the Three Parks area.

Earthworks for stage one started last year, a spokeswoman said today.

“We anticipate this will be completed in the next six weeks or so. Construction of the first 28 independent living villas will follow and is scheduled for completion around mid-2026. We’ll likely be going to market for this first stage around the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” she said.

About 150 people are expected to live there in 93 independent living villas and 30 premium care suites.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.