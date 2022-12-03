Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwi business Monday renews Costco Warehouse US contract

By Alka Prasad
3 mins to read
A Kiwi business has broken into the US Costco market. Photo / Supplied

A Kiwi business has broken into the US Costco market. Photo / Supplied

A Kiwi business has renewed its contract to sell its products in the giant United States membership-only Costco Warehouse.

Making it big in the US is every Kiwi manufacturer’s dream come true: the chain has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business