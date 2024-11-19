The country's biggest recycled paper products producer is presenting a change proposal to staff at its Kinleith Mill. Photo / File

The largest producer of recycled paper products in New Zealand is presenting a change proposal to staff at its Kinleith Mill, raising the prospect of further job losses in an industry rocked by a number of mill closures.

The Waikato Times reported that Oji Fibre Solutions (OFS) chief executive Jon Ryder had invited staff at the Tokoroa site to a meeting on Wednesday morning, with the paper raising the possibility that hundreds of jobs could go.

A spokeswoman for OFS provided a statement to BusinessDesk responding to reporting about the meeting.

“As we have previously signalled, we are working to strengthen the company in line with our ‘sustainable profitability’ strategic pillar,” she said.

“Our priority is to speak to our people first regarding any proposal.”